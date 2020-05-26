Two people rescued from high water in Bell County

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)-An elderly man and a young woman were rescued Monday afternoon from high water in Bell County, according to state police.

Troopers say they helped local first responders at 4:15 p.m. on Jim McGaffee Road.

Trooper Joey Brigmon called for the Bell County Rescue Squad to help, but before anyone arrived he went into the water and got to the Toyota van before it turned over.

With help from others, he then tied himself to a rope first responders held as he pulled the man and woman from the van.

Everyone ended up safe and uninjured, according to KSP.