Tuesday 4 p.m. is deadline to register to vote

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you plan to vote in the June 23 primary election, Tuesday, May 26 is the deadline to register.

The primary was supposed to take place May 19 but was pushed back due to Coronavirus concerns.

All 100 House seats are up for grabs in November. Currently, Republicans control 61 seats in the House with Democarts occupying 39 seats.

Half the Kentucky Senate is up for reelection where 29 seats are held by Republicans and 9 Democrats.

To keep voters safe from COVID-19, Secretary of State Michael Adams says the number of in-person voting options across Kentucky are limited.

Adams announced four ways to vote in the June 23 primary. Voters can mail-in an absentee ballot, drop off an absentee ballot to a secure county election site, vote early in-person by absentee ballot or vote in-person on election day.

Every registered voter can apply for an absentee ballot through the state portal HERE.

The deadline to register is 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 15.