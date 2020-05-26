Super Warm Temps for the rest of the week

It’s feeling great across the Bluegrass as temperatures warm into the lower and mid 80s. Plenty of sunshine has provided some nice dry days. We have a chance for showers in the middle of the week, but a dry and sunny weekend is ahead. -Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
MONDAY– Partly sunny, with afternoon and evening showers and storms, as highs warm to the 80s.
MONDAY NIGHT – Partly cloudy, with temperatures remaining warm in the mid 60s.
