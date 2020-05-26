Search of home yields drugs: KSP

HANSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Hopkins County man is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after state troopers allegedly found the drugs in his home during a search.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 45-year-old Nathan Thomas Roberts, of Hanson, was charged Saturday night after Trooper Ridge Porter, of Post 2 in Madisonville executed a search warrant on Roberts’ residence.

Troopers say they discovered suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, suspected MDMA, and narcotic prescription pills.

He is charged with one count of trafficking and two counts of drug possession. He has a $5,000 cash bond, according to Hopkins County Jail records.