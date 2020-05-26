Lexington library sets full slate of ‘virtual’ summer fun

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Each year, the Lexington Public Library hosts an extensive Summer Reading Program, which typically welcomes thousands of people for hundreds of in-person programs and activities as well as reading incentives for all ages.

Tuesday, the library announced its 2020 summer programming will be held virtually and unveiled the themes for each week.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic related safety precautions, this year’s programs and activities will be presented virtually and offer a variety of fun, interactive, and educational experiences for children, adults, and families.

Each week will include prompts for members of the public to share photos of themselves participating through the Library’s Facebook page.

One lucky contributor will be randomly selected to win a great prize.

Virtual programming will include regular storytime programs for young children, a mountain dulcimer performance, and knitting and photography classes online.

Information will be added to our online calendar at www.lexpublib.org as it becomes available.

All Lexington Public Library programs are offered for free to our Central Kentucky community.

June 1-7: Show and Tell: Showcase your cool quarantine artwork, crafts, and other stay-at-home projects of which you are proud.

June 8-14: Say Cheese!: Calling all photography buffs! Are you a professional photographer, weekend warrior, or iPhone wiz? If so, we’d love to see your favorite photo that you’ve taken, on our Facebook page. People, animals, nature, in good taste, the sky’s the limit!

June 15-21: The World Around You: The 2020 Lexington Public Library Scavenger Hunt! We provide the items and you find them; things you can see, hear, smell, and feel – great virtual fun for the whole family.

June 22-29: You’ve Got What??? That’s Cool!!: Are you a collector that has turned your love into a lifelong hobby? Share your stamp, coin, train, doll, bourbon bottles, comic books, sports memorabilia, and anything else that sparks your passion for collecting.

June 30-July 5: Grill Master!: Happy Birthday America!! Who doesn’t love a cookout?

July 6-12: Furry Friends: Do you have a favorite stuffed animal? What’s its name?

July 13-19: Have Books. Will Read.: We love our library and hope you do too!

July 20-26: Post your Pet!!: Do you have a four-legged, winged, scaled, or shelled member of your family? Tell us about them!

July 27th-August 2: What’s for Dinner?: Are you a gourmet chef or wish you were one? Do you plate your meals like a pro?

August 3-9: How Does Your Garden Grow?: Is your backyard garden filled with delicious vegetables or beautiful flowers? We’d love to see what your green thumb has made possible.

August 10-16: Best Place Ever!: Show us a photo from your favorite vacation, a quarantine staycation or a picture of your dream destination!

Detailed information will be updated weekly on our website at www.lexpublib.org as well as on our social media pages.