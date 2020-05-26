HELP WANTED: Overgrown cemeteries one of unforeseen results of coronavirus

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coronavirus outbreak and resulting shutdown has had some unforeseen consequences.

For instance, many counties use jail inmates for public service work. But in Perry County, because inmates have been more restricted to avoid the spread of the disease, inmates have not been able to conduct community service, such as digging graves and cutting cemeteries.

- Advertisement -

The Perry County Sheriff’s Department posted a picture on its Facebook page of Englewood Cemetery in the Christopher community.

“If anyone is in good health and would want to do something to help the community, cutting the grass on a community cemetery would be a great gesture. If anyone is able to we would love to be able to share the before and after photo. Just a thought and a way to pitch in and help in this trying time our world is experiencing,” the department said.