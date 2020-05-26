Former Henry Clay track star Langston Jackson named an All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky earned 20 All-American honors through 15 student-athletes for their performances during the 2019-20 indoor track and field season, the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced on Tuesday.

The 20 honors earned by head coach Lonnie Greene’s team is tied for fifth-most in the NCAA with eight student-athletes earning 11 AA honors on the women’s side while seven student-athletes earned nine AA honors for the men’s team.

Abby Steiner earned three honors for her times in the 60-meter, 200m and the 4x400m relay, which is tied for the most honors in the country by any individual. Langston Jackson, Lance Lang and Megan Moss had two honors each.

Due to the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships, the USTFCCCA ruled that there would be no distinction of first-team, second-team or honorable mention to this year’s recognitions.

The final list of USTFCCCA All-Americans was decided based on the post-medical scratches start list for the national championships. All individual student-athletes listed on the start list for their respective events were awarded All-American recognition, while relays were decided by the four student-athletes that produced the time which secured a spot at the national championships.

Below is a list of all 15 Kentucky All-Americans and the events they earned AA honors in for the 2019-20 season.

More on Jackson, he was named the SEC Runner of the Week three times last season. Jackson set a school record in the 200-meter final at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico with a time of 20.58 (adjusted to 20.65 for altitude) which is good for No. 2 in the NCAA last season.