Distinctive vehicle may be key to theft case

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – London Police are looking for a distinctive

vehicle in connection with a business burglary last week.

The SUV is a Grand Jeep Cherokee, possibly gold or tan in color with a blue hood and right fender.

The vehicle is associated with a May 17, 2020 burglary at Tri-State Wholesale, according to police.

On Sunday, May 17 between 2 and 2:30 a.m., a white male wearing dark pants, white t-shirt, and yellow work boots burglarized Tri-State Wholesale. The man is shown in this picture.

According to police, the man stole a 2001 Chevy 2500 single cab long-bed truck and headed south on Main Street. There is possible damage to the truck’s rear tailgate and a damaged/missing driver’s side taillight.

Anyone with information is asked to please call (606) 878-7004 and request Det. Daniel Robinson.