Deputy named, on leave in fatal shooting

FONDE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Bell County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man driving an ATV Saturday night after Kentucky State Police say the man pulled a gun on the deputy during an attempted traffic stop.

Investigators say Deputy Adam Southern was responding to a call on KY 74 in the Fonde community of Bell County around 8 p.m.

KSP says 57-year-old Gary Partin, of Frakes, was driving an ATV in the road, so the deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but Partin kept going and pulled a gun on the deputy, who shot and killed him.

Partin died at the scene, according to KSP. The deputy was not injured.

Per department protocol, Sheriff Mitch Williams requested Kentucky State Police Post 10 investigate.

Southern has been placed on administrative leave during this investigation per the department's policy.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident. This KSP special unit investigates all officer-involved shootings in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.