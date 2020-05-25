WATCH: With ceremonies canceled, videos pay tribute to the day

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coronavirus forced communities to cancel traditional Memorial Day events, ceremonies and tributes.
But like so many other traditions that have been changed by the outbreak for almost three months, communities still are finding ways to celebrate.
And that means Memorial Day tributes are continuing, even if they are different. Anderson County Tourism offered the Memorial Day video tribute below.
Memorial Day reminds us of the sacrifice made to preserve our independence. Let’s remember and honor all of those heroes from here in Anderson County who’ve died protecting our country.
Posted by Lawrenceburg – Anderson County Tourism on Friday, May 22, 2020