Summer-Like Weather Continues

Tracking a summer-like pattern this week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, daily, with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will warm to the 80s. A cold front arrives on Friday, giving us the bests chance for showers and storms. Cooler and drier air settles in, behind the front, for the weekend. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, with showers and storms, as lows cool to the upper 60s.
MONDAY – Partly sunny, with afternoon and evening showers and storms, as highs warm to the 80s.
- Advertisement -
Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group
—–
Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:
Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram
Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram
Follow Justin on Twitter
Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com