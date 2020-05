HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the second time in just a few days. parts of Harrison County were hit by flooding Sunday.

According ti Judge Executive Alex Barnett, heavy rains Sunday evening sparked flash-flooding in the northeastern parts of the county.

Crews were out on Memorial Day checking for damage to bridges and clearing debris from roadways.

Last week, Cynthiana experienced the eighth-worst flooding in its history.