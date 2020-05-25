Repeat DUI offender charged in accident

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A suspected repeat DUI offender is

charged again after crashing head on into another car, seriously injuring the driver.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, 34-year-old Benjamin Liford, of Corbin, was charged with fourth-offense DUI following the accident which happened on South Laurel Road about three miles south of London.

Liford was driving Dodge Ram pickup when he crossed into oncoming traffic, crashing into a Ford Focus driven by 55-year-old Audie Williams, of Corbin, Root said.

Williams had to be cut from the vehicle and was taken to St. Joseph Hospital – London for treatment.

Other agencies assisting included Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel County Fire Department, and London Laurel Rescue Squad.

In an unrelated case also involving an accident, a stolen car was

recovered after the person who stole it apparently wrecked.

The yellow Pontiac was stolen about 10:30 p.m. Friday on Twin Valley Road. Early Saturday morning, it wa recovered wrecked on Lily School Road, Root said.