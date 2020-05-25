Man caught second time in month-long drug probe

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Junction City man has been charged as

a repeat offender after being caught a second time in a month of drug charges.

According to the Boyle County Sheriff’s Department, 42-year-old Bradley Dean Elder was charged Sunday morning with second offense first-degree meth trafficking, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

The charges came after a traffic stop on Bellview Street in Junction City by Sheriff’s Capt. Casey McCoy and K9 Deputy Daniel Grigsby.

Elder had been charged as part of an ongoing drug investigation stemming back to April 22, 2020, according to the department.

His bond is set at $5,000.