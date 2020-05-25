Kentucky honors three MIAs on Memorial Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On this Memorial Day, three Kentuckians still

listed as missing in action are being remembered.

The Rolling Thunder KY 5 motorcycle group is paying tribute to the three, who include two brothers, with special activities today, including two who went missing 69 years ago on this date, May 25.

And their stories illustrate families struck by the tragedies of war.

On May 25, 1951 during the Korean War, Sgt. Edward Hyatt, of Laurel County, while serving with the 187th Airborne Infantry Regimental Combat Team, became a prisoner of war at some point during the battles that day, according to the motorcycle group.

He was taken with a group of prisoners and marched into North Korean territory to the Suan Mining Camp. Six months prior, Edward’s brother Lester was listed as missing in action following a battle with Chinese forces in North Korea.

The brothers remain missing today.

Meanwhile, 75 years ago on May 25, 1945 during World War II, Seaman First Class John Martin Cox, of Laurel County, was listed as missing in action while serving aboard the destroyer escort, USS Bates.

Three Japanese Kamikaze planes attacked the ship, ultimately causing its sinking.

John’s brother Henry would lose his life six years later in a B-36 bomber plane crash.

The dictionary definition of Memorial Day reads, “observed the last Monday in May, A day to remember the men and women who have sacrificed their lives in service of our great Nation,” the Rolling Thunder group wrote on its Facebook page. “These men, and their families, are not forgotten.”