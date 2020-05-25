Some hair salons reopen in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Hair and nail salons were officially allowed to reopen this Memorial Day.

Posh Salon and Spa opened as early as 6 a.m. It was a big day for business and customers.

“It’s always nice anytime to go to the salon but especially now when we haven’t had it so it’s exciting and it’s much needed,” says customer Jacqueline Kennedy.

It’s been more than two months since Posh’s staff saw their clients.

“It really does feel like the first day of school. I feel like we all picked out our outfit, packed our lunches,” says stylist and part owner, Peyton Gibson.

Like others on the staff, Gibson couldn’t wait for this day to come.

“If you love this career you don’t only do it for the money. You really do it for the love of it and making people feel good. There’s nothing like doing their hair and getting a nice fresh haircut and then walking out with a smile on their face, under the mask of course,” says Gibson.

Like most businesses, things look different under the new normal: fewer people on the floor, staff are wearing masks, they change out aprons after each client, they sanitize stations after each use, and masks are available for clients too.

“We want them to know that when they’re here they’re safe and that we’re trying our best to follow our guidelines, but also have fun and have a light environment,” says Gibson.

And customers can feel it.

“Everything they’ve done and all the protocols they’ve mentioned has made me feel completely safe,” says Gibson.

As much as the staff missed it, customers like Jacqueline Kennedy are even more excited.

“It’s not the most important thing in the world everything considered but it’s certainly nice to pamper yourself and just take some you time and so I’m glad to be back,” says Kennedy.

The salon extended its hours to 6 a.m. to midnight to accommodate all.

