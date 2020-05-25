Firefighter slowed by heat in ‘hoarding’ fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fire in a tightly built neighborhood on North Upper Street in downtown Lexington is made more difficult by hoarding conditions and one firefighter is treated for heat-related injuries.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, firefighters responded to the fire call at about 12:30 p.m., in the 500 block of North Upper Street.

Upon arrival, fire crews had heavy smoke coming from the two-story house which sits only a few feet from houses on either side.

Once inside crews ran into “hording conditions” which made fighting the fire and finding its origin even more difficult, according to the department.

One firefighter was taken to a local hospital for what appears to be non-life threatening heat-related injuries.\, the department said.

As of about 2:45 p.m., the fire was extinguished and a fire investigator was on the scene to find the origin and cause of the fire.