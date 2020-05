MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An early morning house fire heavily damaged a Madison County home Sunday.

The fire was reported just before sun up on Hayes Ford Road off Highway 421 east of Berea.

Firefighters from Madison County, Berea, and Red Lick responded.

The fire heavily damaged a porch and the interior of the one-story wood-frame home.

No significant injuries were reported.