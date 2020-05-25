Bond set at $50,000 in child porn case

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 76-year-old Cynthiana man remains in jail on $50,000 bond on child pornography related charges.

According to Cynthiana Police, John Hodge was arrested on 33 counts of possession of or viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and one count of promoting a child under 16 in sexual performance.

The bond is a cash bond, according to records at the Bourbon County Regional Detention Center where Hodge is housed.

The arrest resulted from an investigation by Cythiana Police Det. Sgt. Justin Jett.

That investigation continues and anyone with information that might be related to the case is asked to call Jett at the Cynthiana Police Department.