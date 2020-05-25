Three busted, $14,000 in cash seized

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A traffic stop nets more than $14,000 in cash,

suspected heroin and methamphetamine, and lands three people in jail.

The stop and arrests were the combined efforts of the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department, Paris Police Department and Bluegrass Narcotics Task Force.

According to Bourbon County Regional Detention Center records, the three people charged were 22-year-old Tyler Wagoner, of Isonville, Ky., 30-year-old Joshua Renfroe, of Morehead, Ky., and 24-year-old Jessica Miller, of Bowling Green, Ky.

Wagoner already is on parole for a previous conviction. Renfroe apparently was the driver of the vehicle.

All three face drug trafficking charges and each faces other charges as well. Among other things, Wagoner also is charged with identity theft, wanton endangerment of a police officer, evidence tampering and escape.