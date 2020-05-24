Tracking Summer-Like Weather for the New Workweek

Tracking a summer-like pattern for the new workweek. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, daily, with afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will warm to the 80s. A cold front arrives on Friday, giving us the bests chance for showers and storms. Cooler and drier air settles in, behind the front, for the weekend. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, with showers and storms, as lows cool to the upper 60s.
MONDAY – Partly sunny, with afternoon and evening showers and storms, as highs warm to the middle 80s.
