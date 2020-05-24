Politicians express outrage after protesters hang effigy of Gov. Beshear from tree

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Elected leaders on both sides of the aisle are speaking out after protesters hung a mannequin of the governor from a tree Sunday in Frankfort.

Images from Louisville Courier Journal reporter Sarah Ladd show the effigy of Governor Andy Beshear with an abbreviated Latin phrase meaning, “thus i always bring death to tyrants”.

According to the Courier Journal, a rally celebrating second amendment freedoms turned into a protest of coronavirus restrictions ending with chanting outside the governor’s mansion.

“Come out, Andy!” protesters yelled.

According to the Courier Journal, state troopers watched, but didn’t stop anyone.

It wasn’t clear if the governor and his family were home at the time.

Several lawmakers and politicians condemned the effigy as did both political parties.

“The act that was displayed on Capitol grounds today, near where the Governor and his young children live, was wrong and offensive. This type of behavior must be condemned. As Kentuckians we should be able to voice our opinions without turning to hate and threats of violence. Put simply – we are and should be better than this,” Governor Beshear’s communications director, Crystal Staley, said in a statement.

 

