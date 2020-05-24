Friends start funeral fund for parents killed in wreck after son’s graduation

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ)- Friends of a Fleming County couple killed in a car wreck after their son’s graduation are raising money for the family.

A Go Fund Me page has a $10,000 goal for the Barnett family.

Nancy Barnett and husband Lyndon, also known as Johnson, were killed Saturday after attending their son’s high school graduation.

The crash happened about 9 a.m. at the intersection of KY 11 and KY 599 near Flemingsburg, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Nancy Barnett, 53, and her husband, 56-year-old Lyndon Barnett, who was a passenger in her car, died from injuries in the accident. Nancy Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene and Lyndon Barnett died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he was taken following the crash.

Nancy Barnett was driving westbound on KY 599 in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala when she turned left onto KY 11, striking a 2002 Chevrolet pickup driven north on KY 11 by 52-year-old Anthony Bailey, of Wellington, the KSP said.

Bailey, and a passenger, Nancy Bailey, were not injured, according to troopers.

Two other passengers in the Barnett car, 26-year-old Michael Barnett, and 18-year-old John Dalton Barnett, also were taken to the UK Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

The couple’s daughter-in-law Jennifer Barnett shared the online fundraiser and wrote:

“Nancy, Johnson, Dalton and Michael were in a tragic accident on May 23rd 2020. The Barnett family was on their way out to lunch after Daltons high school graduation, when they were hit by another vehicle. Mom did not make it through the impact. Dad, Michael and Dalton each took a medical helicopter to the hospital where we learned they could not resuscitate Dad. Dalton and Michael both needed urgent surgeries right away. Dalton and Michael are still at UK hospital recovering. Johnson and Nancy were big parts of the community in Flemingsburg and Maysville.

As most of you know, Johnson worked at Honda for 20+ years, where he found his love for working on trikes. He loved his toolbox!

Nancy literally knew everyone within her own radius. When we’d be in a grocery store she would stop and talk to anyone and know them from somewhere and something. If you knew Nancy she cared about everyone. She worked as a head chef at a nursing home in Flemingsburg.

Any money that is donated is for funeral costs, unforeseen medical costs and arrangements. We appreciate any donations.

Once we can update the gofundme page, I will do so.”