Former Kentucky Basketball head coach Eddie Sutton dies

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – ESPN’s Myron Metcalf is reporting former Kentucky Basketball coach Eddie Sutton has passed away.

Sutton was 84.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Sutton was in Tulsa, OK where died after being in hospice care.

Sutton coached at Kentucky from 1985-1989. He amassed a 90-40 record.

Sutton resigned amid recruiting violation allegations.

Sutton also spent time coaching at Creighton, Arkansas, San Francisco and of course Oklahoma State where he spent 16 seasons after he left Kentucky.

Just two months ago, Sutton was informed he had been voted into the Naismith Hall of Fame.