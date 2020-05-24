Florence man accused of stabbing another man, assaulting girlfriend

FLORENCE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Florence man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and stabbing her friend several times in the back early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the call came in around 12:30 a.m. about a stabbing at an apartment on Center Street in Florence.

Florence Police say 40-year old Matthew Egan was arrested at the scene and charged with Assault 1st Degree and Assault 4th Degree-Dating Violence.

After being treated for a minor cut at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, Egan was taken to the Boone County Jail, according to police.

Investigators say after Egan allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, she called a friend to come get her. When the friend showed up, Egan stabbed him numerous times in the back, according to police.

Investigators say the victim, whose name wasn’t released, was in stable condition at UC Hospital and was expected to recover. Egan’s girlfriend did not require medical treatment, according to police.