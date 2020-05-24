Flash Flooding Sunday in parts of eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Heavy rain triggered flash flooding and at least one water rescue in parts of eastern Kentucky on Sunday.

The National Weather Service reported flooding in Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Leslie and Perry counties.

The fire department in Perry County says it had a water rescue on Upper Second Creek Road.

Other roads in several counties were temporarily closed due to high water, according to officials. There were reports of some roads being under six-inches of water.

Much of the rain and thunderstorms diminished after sunset.