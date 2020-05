ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The body of a 17-year old boy was found Sunday morning in the Pool Point area of Breaks Interstate Park in Pike County, a probably drowning, according to a Facebook post by the park.

The search for the boy began Saturday, was called-off overnight and resumed Sunday morning.

- Advertisement -

No name was immediately released.

Park officials urged caution, saying the river is “high and extremely cold.”