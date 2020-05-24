KSP: ATV driver shot and killed after pulling gun on deputy

FONDE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Bell County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man driving an ATV Saturday night after Kentucky State Police say the man pulled a gun on the deputy during an attempted traffic stop.

Investigators say the deputy, whose name wasn’t released, was responding to a call on KY 74 in the Fonde community of Bell County around 8:00 p.m.

The deputy says a man was driving an ATV in the road, so he tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and pulled a gun on the deputy, who shot and killed the man.

The ATV driver died at the scene, according to KSP. His name wasn’t immediately released. The deputy was not injured.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident. This KSP special unit investigates all officer-involved shootings in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.