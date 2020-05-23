Two die in crash as holiday turns tragic

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WYVQ) – The Memorial Day weekend turned tragic when two people were killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Fleming County.

The accident happened about 9 a.m. at the intersection of KY 11 and KY 599 near Flemingsburg, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Nancy Barnett, 53, and a passenger in her car, 56-year-old Lyndon Barnett, both of Ewing, Ky., died from injuries in the accident. Nancy Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene and Lyndon Barnett died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he was taken following the crash.

Nancy Barnett was driving westbound on KY 599 in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala when she turned left onto KY 11, striking a 2002 Chevrolet pickup driven north on KY 11 by 52-year-old Anthony Bailey, of Wellington, the KSP said.

Bailey, and a passenger, Nancy Bailey, were not injured, according to troopers.

Two other passengers in the Barnett car, 26-year-old Michael Barnett, and 18-year-old John Barnett, also were taken to the UK Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Flemingsburg Police Department, Fleming County Sheriffs Department, Fleming County Fire and Rescue, Fleming County EMS and Fleming County Coroners Office.

This collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead.