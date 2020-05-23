Girl & Boy Scouts help place flags on veterans’ graves in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Memorial Day will look a little different this year because many celebrations are canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but people in Versailles still wanted to honor veterans.

Around 50 volunteers, including Girl and Boy Scouts, came out at 9 a.m. and placed flags on their graves in four Woodford County cemeteries.

The American Legion hosted the event, and Vice Commander Mike Coleman said the number of volunteers is a jump from the norm. He says the change made for a challenge with social distancing guidelines, but he says volunteers stayed in groups of two and got the job done.

Coleman says the tradition has been ongoing for 25 years, and it’s important that it continues for years to come.

“There are graves here from the Revolutionary War all the way up to as recently as this week,” Coleman said. “It’s honoring people who’ve fought for our freedoms and have died.”

Coleman says banners of the veterans were recently put up in Versailles. He says there is normally a Memorial Day service on Monday, but its cancelled this year due to social distancing concerns.