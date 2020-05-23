Former South Laurel star to lead Great Crossing football

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – He’s young and yet he still is a legend in Kentucky high school football record books.

And at one point he wanted to be a minister. But he missed football and his longing for community service ended up making coaching and teaching — mentoring young men and women — a perfect fit.

Now, after a year as an assistant, 30-year-old Ricky Bowling has been named head football coach at Great Crossing High School in Scott County, taking on the task of building the program in just its second year in a traditionally strong district.

Bowling takes over for Paul Rains, who has twice retired as a champion-building coach only to be brought out of retirement, the last time at Great Crossing. Rains says he’s officially hanging up his coaching playbook this time.

And anyone who watched the Warhawks last year knew Bowling was the person who likely would take over, especially after Bowling engineered a switch from the spread offense to the veer after seven games last fall to take advantage of the talents of his freshman- and sophomore-filled team.