Church does more than just spiritual health

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – In these complicated times, churches sometimes have to take on more than a just the role of looking out for the community’s spiritual health.

That can include everything from helping families in need to trying to find solutions to sometimes troubling issues such as violence in the home, gun safety and other issues.

The Danville Police Department got some help on one such issue from a community partner Friday.

The department was given 42 gun locks for officers to share with the public in an effort to prevent a loaded gun from firing by children or adults who are at risk of harming themselves or others.

The donation is timely considering Lexington has had two incidents of toddlers shooting themselves in the last month after finding guns in their home.

The donation was through a portion of Danville Presbyterian Church’s congregation’s annual Peace Offering. Pastor Caroline Kelley said 25 percent of the offering was designated for local peacemaking activities.

Church member Joanie Lukins and Kelley presented a box of the cable gun locks and keys on Friday to Police Chief Tony Gray and Officers Adam Wilson and Mary Roller.