Beshear announces no new deaths, 148 new cases; cautions ahead of holiday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to enjoy this 3-day weekend, but to still be cautious and careful.

There wasn’t a typical daily update from the governor today, but he did release Saturday’s numbers on his social media.

- Advertisement -

Beshear reports there weren’t any new deaths Saturday, keeping the death toll at 391. This is only the second time in a month and half the state has had zero deaths reported, according to Beshear’s office.

He also reports 148 new cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to at least 8,571. Beshear says 3,102 Kentuckians have recovered.

The next update is scheduled for Tuesday.