Arrest made in Laurel County shooting death

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 41-year-old London, Ky., man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of another man Friday night or early Saturday morning.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Melzena Moore, of 400 Miriah Church Road in London, was arrested at a home on Jervis Lane about 5:45 p.m. Saturday by Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Edwards.

Moore is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond, according to jail records.

The shooting happened at a residence on Cole Road. The sheriff said a neighbor found the victim on the front porch near the front door of the victim’s residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by hte Laurel County Coroner’s Office.

The victim ‘s name will not be released until next of kin is notified.

No motive has been determined and a weapon as not been recovered, Root said.

Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office was Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Kyle Gray, Detective Kevin Berry, Deputy Brad Mink, Deputy Josh Morgan, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Robert Reed, Deputy Daniel Reed, Deputy Hunter Disney, Deputy Allen Turner, and Deputy Jamie Etherton.

Also assisting on the investigation and at the scene was: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.

An update will follow.