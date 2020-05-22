UK Football’s Chris Oats has been hospitalized

Junior linebacker has been hospitalized and will later be moved to a physical rehabilitation center.

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – First reported by Kentucky Sports Radio, ABC 36 has confirmed Kentucky linebacker Chris Oats has been hospitalized.

UK Athletics release the statement below;

“Chris Oats is in the hospital due to a medical issue. The family has asked us to confirm that the issue is not related to Covid 19. Chris is expected to move to a physical rehabilitation center in the near future. The family requests that their privacy be respected during this time.“

As a sophomore, Oats played in 12 of UK’s 13 games and started two of them.

He ended the season with 46 tackles, which would rank him fifth on the team.