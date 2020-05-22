State talks budget cuts, jobless benefits, voting, entertainment and youth sports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state likely will need a special session to make adjustments to the transportation budget and cuts are coming to the state’s general fund without an infusion of federal funding, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.

In addition, changes are coming to unemployment payments, changes to the state’s voting process which is under way for the June 23 primary, and dates have been set for opening bowling alleys, fitness centers, auto racing and youth sports.

As previously announced, fitness centers, bowling alleys, and auto racing can start June 1 and those guidelines are posted on the state’s web site. Guidelines for youth sports to begin June 15 also are posted.

The state Capitol also will open starting Wednesday but only for groups of 10 or less and tours must be reserved.

On budget cuts, the state has received its estimate for revenues and the negative impact of the coronavirus shutdown

That number predicts at least a 4 percent shortfall from budgeted numbers for the general fund and slightly different number of the Transportation Cabinet.

The state has a process for general fund cuts and transportation changes require a different action, including the Legislature. Beshear said he is having discussions with legislative leaders about a “short, targeted session to adjust the numbers.”

The governor said he still hopes Congress will approve another round of relief providing funding for state and local, governments covering revenue and budget shortfalls, much like Congress did more than a decade ago during the Great Recession.

“We’ve seen a little movement in that direction,” Beshear said of discussions between governors and leaders in Congress.

“I would hope we would do an infrastructure program,” Beshear said, noting the need to “repair our roads and bridges” and “put people to work.”

Changes also are coming to unemployment benefits, including on the state’s web site.

But the biggest changes mean the end to automatic payments and unemployed workers will have to start requesting benefits every two weeks..

“As of Sunday, there will be no more automatic payments,” Unemployment Benefits Coordinator Josh Benton said. “They will have to be requested every two weeks.’

Changes to the Web site include allowing employers to report workers who have returned to work to reduce double dipping.

Workers who have returned to work but have reduced workers can put in those numbers and likely still be eligible for benefits, even if they are reduced, Benton said.

Benton said the state still has 14,000 cases from March and 38,000 from April and that it has assigned its most experienced adjudicators to reviewing and addressing those cases.

And Secretary of State Michael Adams updated Kentuckians on the new voting procedures for mail-in and absentee ballots. The deadline for voter registration is May 26.

Perhaps the most important deadline for voters is June 15, which is the deadline to request mail-in ballots for the June 23 primary. The date gives state and local election officials time to make sure ballots get to voters.

And procedures are in place to safeguard against the rare chance of fraud. For instance, election officials monitor requests for ballots and red flag addresses getting what appears to be large numbers of ballots.

A recent check on one such case found the ballots were going to a nursing home.