As we head into the holiday weekend, it’s normally a busy time for restaurants, especially when it comes to barbecue. May is National BBQ Month but with the pandemic, it’s meant a lot of changes. While restaurants are allowed to reopen in-person dining Friday at 33% capacity, not everyone is choosing to do that.That includes Red State BBQ. We spoke with owner David Carroll by phone this morning on Good Day Kentucky on their latest decision and what their future looks like.