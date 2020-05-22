Prosecutor to drop charge against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky prosecutor is moving to dismiss an attempted murder charge against the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor.

Louisville’s top prosecutor Tom Wine announced Friday that he will move to dismiss the charge of attempted murder of a police officer against Kenneth Walker, who was Taylor’s boyfriend.

Wine said the case needs more investigation and he wants to let state and federal prosecutors finish their probes of the incident.

Walker had been charged with attempted murder of a police officer. Walker was not injured but Taylor, an emergency medical tech, was shot eight times during the March 13 warrant search.