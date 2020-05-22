Old Friends to celebrate GR3 Daytona Stakes on Saturday

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Santa Anita will present the Daytona Stakes (G3T) on Saturday, May 23. It’s a 5-1/2-furlong race on the turf, as part of their nine-race program.

Named for a resident at Old Friends, the Thoroughbred Retirement facility based in Georgetown, the Daytona Stakes pays tribute to the six-time graded stakes winner whose career earnings totaled nearly $1 million. Overall, the son of Indian Ridge, bred by the Irish National Stud, scored 8 wins, 2 seconds and 3 thirds in 18 career starts.

- Advertisement -

In 2008, Daytona started in the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Oak Tree against the formidable Goldikova. Injured during the race, he finished 10th. It would be his final start.

Following his racing career Daytona, a handsome chestnut, made an attempt at a second career but soundness issues prevented him from continuing.

The now 16-year old Daytona was retired to Old Friends in 2014.

Related Article: Old Friends offers virtual tours of its retirees

Post time is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. More information on Old Friends can be found HERE.