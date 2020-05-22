Lexington parks: What’s open and what’s not

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monica Conrad, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Lexington, provided an update on plans for what’s open, and what’s closed in June.

The city is making changes to Parks programming and facilities on a monthly basis because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The changes are based on Governor Andy Beshear’s executive orders and state and federal guidance.

Here’s what’s open:

Disc golf

Dog parks

Equestrian – self-led riding at Masterson Station

Golf courses (city), including driving ranges and curbside pro-shop services (pre-purchase tee times on line, golf carts cannot be shared)

Jacobson Boat Dock, including paddleboat and kayak rentals

McConnell Springs (free on-line reservation required / Nature Center closed/no programming)

Mountain Bike Trail at Veterans Park

Parks

Pickleball courts

Raven Run Nature Sanctuary (free on-line reservation required / Nature Center closed/no programming)

Tennis courts

Trails

June events / programs that are canceled:

Camp Kearney

Dirtbowl Summer Basketball League Junior Dirtbowl Basketball Sunbowl Basketball Super Sunday

Football combines

Friday Flicks

Southland Jamboree

Summer Nights in Suburbia

Tennis clinics

Tennis leagues

Therapeutic Recreation Day Camps

Related Article: Andy Barr announces bill to investigate China

Here’s what is not open yet: