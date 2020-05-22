Lexington parks: What’s open and what’s not

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monica Conrad, director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Lexington, provided an update on plans for what’s open, and what’s closed in June.
The city is making changes to Parks programming and facilities on a monthly basis because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Advertisement -
The changes are based on Governor Andy Beshear’s executive orders and state and federal guidance.
Here’s what’s open:
- Disc golf
- Dog parks
- Equestrian – self-led riding at Masterson Station
- Golf courses (city), including driving ranges and curbside pro-shop services (pre-purchase tee times on line, golf carts cannot be shared)
- Jacobson Boat Dock, including paddleboat and kayak rentals
- McConnell Springs (free on-line reservation required / Nature Center closed/no programming)
- Mountain Bike Trail at Veterans Park
- Parks
- Pickleball courts
- Raven Run Nature Sanctuary (free on-line reservation required / Nature Center closed/no programming)
- Tennis courts
- Trails
June events / programs that are canceled:
- Camp Kearney
- Dirtbowl Summer Basketball League
- Junior Dirtbowl Basketball
- Sunbowl Basketball
- Super Sunday
- Football combines
- Friday Flicks
- Southland Jamboree
- Summer Nights in Suburbia
- Tennis clinics
- Tennis leagues
- Therapeutic Recreation Day Camps
Here’s what is not open yet:
- Baseball fields
- Basketball courts
- Arts / Dance classes
- Community centers
- Facility rentals
- Football fields
- Lacrosse fields
- Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center (including City Gallery and Community Gallery)
- Playgrounds
- Pools – closed for the season
- Shelters
- Skateparks
- Soccer fields
- Spraygrounds