Kentucky State University altering budget in response to coronavirus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky State University’s president has presented a budget adjustment and reduction to the Board of Regents Finance and Administration Committee.

The school says it details operational efficiencies and staff position eliminations that total about $4.6 million, 9.6% of the campus budget.

“COVID-19 has required Kentucky State University to investigate a variety of options to reduce operational expenses. This reduction in force is a difficult decision and process for any campus community. The new realities of telecommuting and hybrid instruction have long-term implications for how we manage colleges and universities. Kentucky State values our students and our workforce, but mission continuity and institutional viability are parallel commitments,” President M. Christopher Brown II said. “This is the first step in responding to the end of year response to the pandemic and in preparation for budget forecasts.”

The president also presented a budget proposal for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1st.

“Kentucky State must keep an eye out for every fiscal constraint in order to stay financially healthy during this pandemic. I appreciate the campus community for contributing to this complex process and I am grateful for their thoughtful recommendations. Working together, we will continue to proactively advance Kentucky State forward,” Brown said.