Kentucky State Police get a little surprise pick-me-up

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – There’s never too many stories about acts of kindness, right? Friday, KSP were surprised by a kind out-of-towner.

Troopers say they were working a crash in Lewis County when a woman brought them cold drinks and snacks.

Day made!

Troopers say Mindy Korpf, of Huntington, West Virginia saw them working, stopped up the road at the gas station and looped back to drop off the little pick-me-up.

KSP said in a Facebook post to never underestimate the power of kindness.