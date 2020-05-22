Jessamine County seniors get one-of-a-kind 2020 send off

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a graduation weekend like no other for hundreds of high school seniors across the region. Because of the coronavirus shutdown, they aren’t walking across a traditional stage with friends and relatives looking on.

But school districts are finding unique ways to carry out graduation in a year they hope is like no other.

Jessamine County schools today, using ideas put together by students, found a way to award diplomas, let the community take part, and make sure caps and gowns got plenty of use.

A graduation parade complete with a police escort, greetings from firefighters and a helicopter flyover.

“I love the fact our students came up with some really creative ideas. We really helped them turn that into a reality. You can see a lot of excitement out here. That’s exactly what we wanted on graduation day,” Schools Superintendent Matt Moore said.

The excitement started with Providence School. The county’s two other schools followed later in the day.

Parents, friends and family lined the airstrip at R.J. Corman Railroad Group. The crowd included Angela Stroberg, who watched her daughter accomplish something she never did.

“It means a lot to me. I didn’t finish school. Her being able to do it and me not being able to do it means a lot to me because it’s something I’ve always wanted,” Angela Stroberg said.

Even with all the smiles and cheers. for a small school like Providence where everyone is almost family, it was bittersweet for teachers , who didn’t get to share the moment the way they wanted to with a group of kids they’ve watched grow into adults.

“The ability to give each other hugs, the ability to shake their hands and just tell them face-to-face how much it means to us to see them graduate and move on to their lives,” Youth Services Inter-coordinator Lynn Byers observed.

But traditional or not, for Stroberg, Friday’s ceremony captured the spirit of graduation..

“I don’t see a difference. Everybody’s here, regardless of sit-down or stand-up, everybody’s here. That’s what matters,” she said of watching her daughter receive her diploma.