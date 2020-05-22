Head-on crash claims life in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A head-on crash Friday morning claimed a life in Pikeville.

According to the Kentucky State Police, troopers received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle collision in the Millard area of Pike County on KY 122, also known as Collins Highway.

When troopers arrived, they determined a vehicle had crossed the center of the roadway into the path of a second vehicle causing a head-on collision.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroners office, troopers said. “The second vehicle had four occupants; two were taken to the Pikeville Medical Center, and later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center

At this time the collision is still under investigation. Further details will be released as they become available.

This collision is under reconstruction by Trooper Branham.