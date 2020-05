SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating the drowning death of an eight-month-old baby in Allen County.

Investigators say the initial call came from Allen County Social Services around 1:37 p.m. on Thursday.

The baby was pronounced dead at the Medical Center in Scottsville. An autopsy is scheduled Friday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

No other details surrounding the baby’s drowning were released by KSP.