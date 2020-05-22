Despite decline, Woodford, other counties examples of reasons to be careful: Governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s coronavirus cases continue to indicate the disease is on the decline, but the important Memorial Day weekend and cases cropping up in counties for the first time in days indicate what can happen, Gov. Andy Beshear and others said Friday during his daily briefing.

“This is a big weekend,” he said referring to both the opening of restaurants, lifting of travel bans and the opening of other segments of the economy plus the traditional start of summer with Memorial Day.

“If we take our eye off the ball, we could find ourselves in late June paying very dearly for our actions today,” Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said.

“If you get together and celebrate each other, masks, hand hygiene, surface cleaning, all those things are important,” Stack continued.

According to Beshear, the state confirmed 141 new cases in the 24 hours prior to the briefing. Those bring the state’s total since the first case was diagnosed March 6 to 8,426 cases.

But the new numbers also illustrated the disease still is prevalent.

Some regular counties had new cases, including 28 in Jefferson and 28 in Warren, the two counties that lead the state while Kenton had 16 and Fayette had nine. Those are the fourth and third counties in the number of cases.

But Woodford County, which had only had not any new cases in more than a week, had six new cases, according to the governor. That brings to 25 the county has recorded.

Shelby County had three, Edmonson, Menifee and Pulaski had two each. Menifee had previously had only six cases.

The numbers also included a 13-year-old in Woodford County, an infant in Jefferson County as well as an 11-year-old, a 1-year-old and a 2-Year-old.

“The numbers show we are in an actual decline, especially given the increase in our testing,” Beshear said, repeating comments he’d made earlier in the week. “But we are not out of the woods, as some of these counties show. We’ve got more contacts now so we must not let our guard down, we must not.”

The state reported five additional deaths, which brings the total to 391. The deaths included two in Jefferson and one each in Barren, Hopkins and Shelby.