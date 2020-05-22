911 Hero: Jessamine County EMS

Nicholasville, Ky (WTVQ)– This week is National Ems Week. Many EMS workers probably aren’t celebrating, some may not even know. Instead their focus is on saving lives.

The Jessamine County EMS does just that.

Each member of the staff goes above and beyond, available 365 days a year, their lives put on hold every three days, as they provide 24 hour care for the community. It’s often a thankless job, and that’s what makes these people so special.

In most cases they’re the first on scene. They are the first lifeline for someone in danger of losing their life. It’s a taxing job physically and maybe even more so mentally.

We thank all our front line workers here at ABC 36. Take time and say thank you. Tt’s the least we can do for all they do.