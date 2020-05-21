NCAA approves voluntary activities for football, basketball starting June 1

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WTVQ) – The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to allow voluntary on-campus athletic activities for football and men’s and women’s basketball beginning June 1, 2020.
The move lifts a prohibition that has been in place since March, when the coronavirus outbreak began, which resulted in a variety of actions shuttering college sports.
Southeastern Conference athletic directors are scheduled to meet Thursday with health experts and then make recommendations to university presidents and chancellors. The recommendations, among other things, could include a phased-in reopening or an extended moratorium, according to a report by ESPN.
School presidents and chancellors are expected to make a decision Friday on what they will do, according to the ESPN report.