Memorial Day weekend travel safety during COVID-19 pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Memorial Day weekend is here and to the delight of some, Governor Andy Beshear has lifted some travel restrictions.

Brett Edwards and his wife, WTVQ Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews, are driving this weekend, it’s part of their annual summer plans.

For now, they are remaining cautious, but with a bigger trip ahead, they are ready for a return to some sense of ‘normal.’

“Looking forward, we have a trip planned to Houston Texas to visit my brother and we will be flying and while the plane tickets were very affordable, they were like $70 one way, you’re still kind of skeptical on will things be back to normal in October? How will that look? Will I have to wear a mask? Will I have to wear gloves? Will the plane be half full, half-empty? However, you want to look at it.”

Amy Caudill, the director of marketing at the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, says the airport is taking steps to ease fears and promote safety.

Social distancing graphics are everywhere, so are hand sanitizers and intensive cleaning now happens regularly, there are also plans for plexiglass guards at every counter.

The airport recommends travelers wear a mask, check-in on their mobile phone, and take steps to reduce in-person interaction.

If meeting friends or family, don’t come to baggage claim, wait in the cell phone area, or outside the terminal.

“We want people to come to the airport and feel comfortable. We understand that there’s a lot of fear out there right now and so it’s our goal to make sure that people realize that we’re running things as efficiently as possible and we’re doing our best to make sure that the travel experience is safe.”

Caudill says airlines are also making changes, but with that in mind, she advises checking with the airlines because they all have different rules and cleaning processes.

Like many people, Caudill says the airport thinks airline travel will start picking back up this weekend.

There is a COVID-19 section on the Blue Grass Airport website to learn more and Caudill says to check the TSA website.

You now can travel with larger bottles of hand sanitizer and TSA made accommodations for those who may have an expired license after March 1, they also may ask travelers to pull down their masks when showing a license at TSA.