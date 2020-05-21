Mayor Gorton confirms another COVID-related death in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mayor Linda Gorton has confirmed another COVID-related death in Fayette County.

In a post Thursday, Gorton said the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department confirmed the news bringing the total number of deaths to 13.

Gordon wrote on Twitter, “Please join me in keeping his friends and family in our thoughts and prayers, and let your green lights shine across our city tonight.”

According to the state website, there are a total of 376 deaths. You can view the latest numbers HERE.